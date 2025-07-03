Her Boss Stops By Her House At Night To Talk, And It’s Creeping Her Out

Serhii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Having a boss who respects boundaries and doesn’t take advantage of you is uncommon, in my experience. But imagine that out of nowhere, your boss quits speaking to you at the office, and instead, he begins dropping by your house unannounced, and after hours.

It might be easy to write it off as perhaps your boss needing to urgently talk to you the first time it happens, but what would you do if he kept on going, showing up at dark when you’re supposed to be off the clock?

This woman is in her mid-30s, and she’s a single mom with a daughter who is 14. She and her daughter live alone, except for their two dogs.

Six months ago, she started a new job in marketing, and she has a male boss whom she thinks is in his 40s, but she isn’t certain of his age. Also, her boss does not wear a wedding ring, so she suspects he’s single.

Lately, her boss has been behaving strangely with her, and she’s not sure how to handle it.

“He doesn’t want to talk to me at work anymore and prefers to come over to my house during the evenings and chat,” she explained.

“I was fine with this the first couple of times, but I’m starting to feel uncomfortable about it because my other coworkers told me he doesn’t do it this way for them.”

“Last night I saw his car parked at the front of my driveway, and then he called me and asked if I wanted to talk tonight. I said no, and he drove off.”

She happens to be on vacation until Monday due to the 4th of July, and earlier this morning, she called her boss to request that he quit dropping by her house to meet with her.

She admitted she felt uneasy and that he was creeping her out. Her boss responded that he normally holds meetings by randomly stopping by the houses of his employees, but her coworker previously told her that wasn’t true.

She still feels upset, so she texted one of her other coworkers, with whom she is friendly, to see if this woman thought she was in the wrong to ask her boss to stop the meetings.

This coworker believes she’s behaving in a cowardly way, so she’s concerned that perhaps it was too dramatic of her to ask her boss to leave her alone, and she should have allowed it to continue.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





