Her Husband’s Therapist Got Fired For How Unprofessional She Was With Him, But Now This Woman Is Talking To Him Online

Professionalism is something we expect to be an overarching theme in many careers, but therapists should especially act in a professional manner with their clients.

Maintaining boundaries in an ethical way is something you absolutely expect your therapist to be able to manage.

A little under two years ago, this woman and her husband were struggling in their marriage and on the brink of divorce.

Her husband has a lot of unresolved trauma from his childhood, and so she finally said he had to go to therapy alone as a condition of her saying yes to going to marriage counseling with him.

She already has a personal therapist, and she and her husband figured it would make sense for him to get one who practiced in the same office as hers, so that coordinating would be easy.

Her therapist reassured her that this is not unusual at all and something many couples do.

“Things started getting worse – it was almost as if his therapist was training him to be an emotionally abusive narcissist,” she explained.

“Caused lots of problems. I got to the point where I dreaded his therapy days because every time he came home picking a fight, calling me a narcissist, etc. It was insane. We got really, really close to filing for divorce.”

“He’d told me about times he would message her and she’d call him on the phone ‘in an emergency’ to provide guidance without having to charge him for a session. Ok. Weird but ok. I would discuss things that I observed happening with his behavior and demeanor with my therapist, and I never probed or anything, but I would notice a change in her demeanor anytime I mentioned his therapist and what was occurring.”

Then, she and her husband got into a brutal fight that lasted for days on end, and she went ahead with getting divorce papers put together.

Her husband was in the middle of packing up and moving out when he went to see his therapist. Upon returning home, he was angrier and even more into arguing with her.

Her husband screamed that his therapist thinks she’s a psychotic narcissist. He added that his therapist felt hers needed to lose her license for supporting her behavior.

Let’s just clarify here that her therapist has only encouraged her to stop engaging with her husband when he freaks out and to find some peace amid her failing marriage.

She was so upset that she sent her therapist a message, filling her in on how her husband’s therapist thought she should lose her license.

Her husband’s therapist was let go for crossing lines and acting in such an unprofessional way, and her husband clearly thought it was her fault.

But he moved on, started seeing a different therapist, and their marriage has been in a better place for the last several months.

She thought her husband’s insane therapist was gone for good, but oh, was she wrong. One evening, she and her husband were in bed watching TV when his phone went off, and who was it? His old therapist, messaging him on social media!

She looked at the message and saw that all of the previous messages between her husband and his old therapist had been wiped from his phone, so her husband was hiding something.

Her husband couldn’t see why she was shocked, and acted like it was no problem for him to be communicating with the woman who made their marriage suffer even more than it had to.

“I told him I’m extremely upset because he omitted this information from me.. Clearly, he knew it was crossing something, or why else would everything be deleted?? Or maybe it was just a privacy thing on his part, which I do find valid…Who knows, but honestly, I really don’t care,” she continued.

“Should I report her to the state?? IDK if that would be the right thing or not. I don’t have any vindictiveness in mind towards her.”

“I just feel this is WILDLY inappropriate behavior on her part, and maybe I’m nervous she’s going to continue to cause problems with not only my husband’s mental health journey but our marriage as well. I really don’t know what to think.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

