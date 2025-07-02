She Named Her Daughter After A Verb And Her Sister Roasted Her Over It While Pointing Out She’s Setting Her Kid Up To Get Bullied

We’ve officially entered an era where almost anything goes as far as baby names, and parents are growing bold.

It’s not a bad thing to want your child to stand out, but one mom may have taken it too far with her utterly interesting baby name.

This 31-year-old woman has three children: a four-year-old boy named Jesse, a three-year-old boy named Lukas, and a three-day-old girl.

While she doesn’t play favorites among her children, she has desperately wanted a daughter. As they say, the third time’s the charm, so after welcoming the little girl she’s always dreamed of into the world, she knew she had to give her a special name.

“Some names we considered were Amara, Esme, Selene, and Rosalie, but we wanted something more unique, so I suggested Embrace because I think it’s a lovely name and also unique because it’d convey that our daughter’s both loving and open to change,” she explained.

“My husband loved the idea, and we settled on naming our baby girl Embrace.”

Yesterday, she visited her mom and dad so they could see their granddaughter, and her siblings were present as well for the meet and greet with the baby.

Her sister wanted to know if she had picked out a name for her daughter yet, and that’s when she and her husband revealed their choice.

Well, her sister literally laughed in their faces and said they set their daughter up to be bullied by other kids, considering they named her after a verb. What was meant to be a sweet, relaxing time with the baby turned into a roast-fest.

“I argued that it has a beautiful meaning and is more unique than a lot of names that convey [a] similar meaning,” she added.

“One of my brothers (30) and dad said that my sister had a point, my youngest brother said that he didn’t want any involvement in this conflict, and my mom told my sister not to be so negative and defended my decision.”

A blowout fight ensued in the family, and she left crying, along with her baby and husband. She has consulted with a couple of her best friends to get their take on the situation, and while many can see things from her side as well as her family’s, some are telling her that her sister is correct: Embrace is about to age like milk.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to name her daughter after a literal verb.

What do you think? Have we reached a point where verbs belong on birth certificates?

