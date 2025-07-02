Her Boyfriend Makes Animal Sounds And Uses A Baby Voice When They Get Hot And Heavy, So She’s No Longer Attracted To Him

evgeniyasht19 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What you find attractive in a partner is bound to be different than what I find desirable, and everyone has different tastes.

However, I think there are very few people on this planet who find it a turn-on when their partner makes animal sounds and uses a baby voice when getting hot and heavy.

For the last three years, this 27-year-old woman has been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, and a year ago, things took a turn for the worse in the bedroom.

From the beginning, she felt extremely attracted to her boyfriend, but that died out in time when he started bringing some interesting tricks into the mix.

Now, the last year has been the ugliest, and she’s worried it was because at the start of their relationship, they were obviously trying to impress one another, but that has been replaced with far too much comfort on her boyfriend’s part.

Five months ago, the dread began to kick in any time she got physical with her boyfriend, and she thinks another thing that went wrong is when she told him she liked to be spoken to in a certain way.

That kind of language isn’t something that easily comes to her boyfriend, so he began cracking strange jokes and using a baby voice with her. Ew, right?

“He’ll meow and make purring noises, and sometimes even burp or fart. It is SUCH a turn off. I have tried to help him and tell him what I like to hear, I just don’t know how to tell him to stop meowing and making weird jokes and doing the weird voice,” she explained.

Their personal time has suffered, and they hardly hook up amid her boyfriend’s creativity in the sheets.

evgeniyasht19 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

All of this has caused her attraction to her boyfriend to die out, and she’s concerned she might not be able to get it back and revive the romance.

She’s left wondering how she can manage to do that and return to feeling like her boyfriend is this handsome, desirable man.

“I love my boyfriend so much, and he is such a good guy. I want my [romantic] life back and to feel turned on by him,” she continued.

“How do I tell him that I don’t like the voices, the weird jokes, meowing, etc.?”

