This Dad Fully Admits That He Ruined The Surprise Of His Daughter Getting Engaged, And Now His Daughter And His Wife Are Mad At Him

This dad has a daughter who is currently in her 20s, and he knows that his daughter has been dating a guy for the last 3 years though he has never met him.

So far, his daughter has not introduced him to her boyfriend, and he hasn’t tried to bring up the matter at all.

He’s sure his daughter has a valid reason or two for keeping her boyfriend from meeting him, but he’s not sure why that could be.

Anyway, he recently received a call from a guy who turned out to be his daughter’s boyfriend asking him to get lunch.

“I know my daughter is dating, and she’s in love with this person, but my wife and I have never met him,” he explained.

“I decided to take him up on his offer. To say the whole thing was awkward is an understatement. He was a nervous wreck, barely made eye contact, tripped over his own words saying completely nonsensical things at times. Other times it was a struggle just to make small talk.”

“He did finally work up the courage to ask me for permission to marry my daughter. I was taken aback. I didn’t know what to say, so my response was, “if you two would be happy together, go for it.”

Later on that evening, he grabbed dinner with his daughter, and he filled her in on her boyfriend’s surprise of wanting to propose to her.

At first, his daughter was mortified when he told her everything. She really believed her boyfriend would get to meet him in a very different way than her boyfriend reaching out to him directly, asking to go through with a proposal.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.