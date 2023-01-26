This Young Actress Vanished In January 2017 After Leaving Her Former Boyfriend’s House: Five Days Later, Her Abandoned Car Was Discovered Unlocked With The Keys And All Of Her Belongings Still Inside

Elaine Park grew up loving fashion, pop culture, dance, and musical theatre so much that she wanted to pursue a career in the arts. Then, by the young age of 20, she began to start realizing some of her dreams.

After graduating from high school, Elaine attended Pierce College, located in Woodland Hills, California. She also worked in a restaurant and was unfortunately laid off. However, she did still find her footing in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old began working as both an actress and a musician in Los Angeles, California– landing small roles on popular television shows and movies such as “E.R.,” Desperate Housewives,” “MadTV,” “Crazy Stupid Love,” and “Role Models.”

And what reportedly drew people to Elaine most was her smile, which was said to light up any room. She also had a bubbly, kind, and energetic personality– although she preferred to keep her personal life private from the public.

By January 2017, though, everything changed for Elaine. At that time, she stopped attending her college classes and had been known to struggle with bouts of depression in the past. Then, by the end of the month, the 20-year-old vanished without a trace.

It all began on the evening of January 27 when Elaine left her mother’s house to see her former boyfriend – who lived at his parent’s house in Calabasas, California.

After arriving, Elaine and her former boyfriend decided to catch a movie at the AMC Promenade located in Woodland Hills. Then, following the film, Elaine went with her former boyfriend to his parent’s house just before 1:00 a.m. the following day.

Elaine and her former boyfriend then headed to bed, but at about 4:00 a.m. on January 28, she reportedly woke up having a panic attack. Elaine’s former boyfriend alleged that he attempted to calm Elaine down while also trying to convince her to stay at his parent’s house.

His encouragement was not successful, though, and Elaine ultimately decided to leave. She was then caught on surveillance footage at 6:05 a.m. leaving his home– which was located inside of a gated community near the 2600 block of Delphine Lane– and walking to her dark grey 2015 Honda Civic.

