150 Kittens And Cats Were Just Rescued From A Desperate Hoarding Situation And It’s Estimated To Cost More Than $40,000 To Give Them The Medical Attention They Need

The SPCA of Westchester, New York, is asking people from all over to kindly give them donations after conducting a massive kitten rescue.

For those who may not know, the SPCA is the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a global organization that is dedicated to the safety and well-being of animals.

“From dog and cat rescues, to wildlife rehabilitation centers, to special needs recovery centers, to foster programs, SPCA International has extended support to shelters in every U.S. state, as well as to international organizations in over 60 countries,” is written on their website.

The SPCA in Westchester has gained lots of attention from people online after making the largest rescue in their history. Last week, they rescued 150 cats and kittens from a hoarder’s home in Yorktown Heights.

The SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement received a call from local police officers asking for their help after the cats were found living in a small house that was not only falling apart but covered in filth and squalor. Tragically, the owners of the house were found deceased inside.

The poor cats were found in terrible shape, and members of the SPCA in Westchester have spent days taking them out of the house.

All of them are sick with various respiratory, skin, and eye infections. In addition, they have suffered from malnutrition and dehydration, and some have more severe injuries.

A number of female cats also appear to be pregnant, and one even gave birth due to distress during the rescue.

“Our newest rescues desperately need your support,” wrote the SPCA of Westchester on Facebook. “Even after all that they’ve been through, the cats are incredibly sweet and just want to be loved.”

