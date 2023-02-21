A Guide To How To Prepare For Rain On Your Wedding Day, Because You Know None Of Us Can Control The Weather

Wedding planning is already an emotional endeavor. From decor and favors to food and making sure guests arrive on time, it constantly feels like so much can go wrong. At the same time, it might feel like it is your responsibility to control everything down to the last minute.

Unfortunately, though, some things are simply out of our control– and that includes the weather.

So, before you tie the knot, you may check your trusty weather app and see some storm clouds headed your way. There’s nothing you can do to stop Mother Nature in her tracks, and this realization will probably send you into panic mode.

Regardless of whether the forecast is calling for a torrential downpour or a light drizzle, you might be worried about how your wedding dress will hold up or how good the lighting will be for your photos.

But, despite picturesque blue skies and rays of sunshine being the “ideal” wedding backdrop for most couples, warm and sunny weather all of the time is just not a realistic expectation.

You don’t have to just obsessively check the weather app and hope that your big day is spared the raindrops, though. Instead, there are plenty of proactive steps you can take to prepare for a rainy day.

Plus, it helps to keep in mind that rain on your wedding day is actually believed to be good luck.

The Meaning Behind Wedding Day Rain

