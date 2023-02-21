He Decided To Pay For College For His Nanny’s Children But Is Refusing To Pay For His Stepdaughter’s College Education Because His New Wife Can Easily Afford It

This 54-year-old man has a teenage son who is 18-years-old. Tragically, though, his son’s mother passed away during childbirth due to complications.

Following his son’s birth, he also had a job that required him to spend a lot of time focusing on stocks and investments. So, he did not have much bandwidth to care for his son at the same time.

This pushed him to hire a nanny named Maria, who wound up taking care of his son 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to him, Maria is an immigrant who traveled to his home country in order to find work. She also has two children of her own, who are the same age as his kids.

Still, even though Maria was around most– and he was always a busy person– he claimed that he tried his best to be present in his son’s life.

“So he didn’t miss his father,” he added.

Then, by the time his son turned 16, he decided to stop working and start living off of the money that his account had earned. One year later, he also remarried his current wife, Lívia.

Since then, Lívia’s daughter, who is 19-years-old, has taken a gap year before heading off to college. As of this past month, his own son has headed off to college, too.

And being that his son is now a grown man, he decided it was finally time to let Maria go. But he did not want to send her out without a bang.

