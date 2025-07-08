He Wants To Rehome His Dog Since He Can No Longer Deal With The Pup Wrecking His Life

Jeff Bergen/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Bringing a dog into your home is supposed to add joy, not constant chaos. But what do you do when training, patience, and effort still lead to daily destruction?

That’s the painful question this man is wrestling with. After years of trying to make it work with a dog he and his wife adopted, he’s reached a breaking point.

The messes, the noise, the stress; it’s all started to affect not just him, but their home, their baby, and their peace of mind.

And now he’s stuck between doing what feels right for the household…and keeping a promise to a pet who’s become part of the family.

Five years ago, this man adopted a dog with his wife, and their pup is now seven. He’s done everything to try to get this dog well-trained, as he’s no stranger to that, but not a single thing has worked.

He’s at the end of his rope and can no longer deal with the mess and stress his pet has brought into their lives (it’s a daily occurrence).

He’s ready to rehome the dog, as he can’t see another solution, but his wife is opposed to this, as she feels it’s too terrible to part with the dog.

His dog constantly goes to the bathroom in the house, even when she’s already been outside for long stretches of time.

His dog always gets into the trash and tears up diapers. Not too long ago, his dog came up with something new to do: climbing onto the table to rip up papers or anything else that should be out of reach.

“Every time we leave, it’s always a new mess, sometimes when we’re even home. She barks at everything, literally waking up our baby numerous times, and messing up their sleep, and I just can’t take it anymore,” he explained.

“I don’t like rehoming that much either, but I feel like this needs [to be] done.”

Do you think rehoming the dog is the only solution?

