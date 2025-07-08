She Was Hoodwinked Into A Situationship After What She Thought Was Months Of Dating

It’s one thing to say you’re not ready for commitment. It’s another to act like someone’s boyfriend for months on end, without ever actually being one.

That’s the situation this 26-year-old woman finds herself in after meeting a 28-year-old guy on a dating app named Jay.

She spent half a year building what felt like a real relationship. But the second she asked for clarity, Jay pulled the classic “why do we need labels?” card.

In the beginning, Jay stated that he was only interested in finding a serious, committed relationship, which aligned with what she was looking for.

Jay swore that he was not into casual hookups and was seeking a genuine connection with a girl. Jay took her out on dates one to two times a week, and things seemed to be trending in a great direction.

“He was consistent. We talked every day, FaceTimed, he made plans in advance, picked me up, even brought me food when I was sick once,” she explained.

“For months, it felt like we were clearly dating. We weren’t hooking up right away, which he also said he respected. He told me he wasn’t seeing anyone else. Neither was I.”

“By April, I brought up the ‘what are we’ conversation. He said we were ‘getting to know each other deeply’ and didn’t want to rush things. That made me pause, but I didn’t push it. I figured maybe he needed more time.”

Fast forward to the middle of June, marking six months of dating; they have slept with one another, they have taken weekend vacations, and she’s keeping personal items at his house.

She once more tried to have a discussion about them being in an official relationship, but Jay told her that he isn’t a fan of slapping a label on them and he’s happy with the way everything has been going.

She gathered up the courage to let Jay know that the arrangement wasn’t doing anything for her, and he accused her of attempting to unnaturally force him into commitment before adding that ‘real love shouldn’t need a label to prove it’s real.’

She thinks Jay hoodwinked her into a situationship when she’s been looking for a serious commitment all along.

Now she’s left wondering if she misunderstood the whole thing, or if he just played her from the start.

“It feels like he said all the right things to make me think this was a relationship, just to now act like it’s my fault for wanting clarity,” she continued.

“I’m not saying he has to commit, but why let it go this far if he knew he didn’t want that? So now I feel stupid, confused, and honestly kind of led on.”

“He says I’m making it more complicated than it has to be. But I feel like I was strung along. [Am I the jerk] for being upset that he won’t call this a relationship after six months of what felt like one?”

