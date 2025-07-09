His Entitled Neighbor Tried To Hijack The Dumpster He Rented

Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In life, people owe each other favors, not because they have to, but because they want to help someone from the goodness of their heart. But some people can easily take advantage of another person’s kindness.

This man recently paid for a $375 dumpster rental service to easily dispose of old items, such as carpeting, tack strips, and household trash that had been piling up in his garage for a few months.

His neighbor emailed him and asked if he could pay him a few dollars to throw away some of his things. The man was apprehensive, as he was throwing away a lot of old stuff and didn’t know if he had room. He told him he would let him know in a few days.

His neighbor was surprisingly bothered by the man not giving him an immediate answer as if he owed him this favor somehow —a dumpster service that he could have rented himself.

He was also quite vague about explaining what he needed to throw away. Maybe he just wanted to get under the man’s skin.

“He admitted that he had an old bean bag and a couple of stools he wanted to get rid of and that he could pay someone $12 to haul them off for him. My first thought was, ‘Why not just do that?'” explained the man.

Apparently, this is not the first time the man’s neighbor has asked for help with something.

“Every few months, he asks me for technical advice, help with his website, and other topics, such as cryptocurrency, AI marketing, and SEO, which require a lot of back-and-forth discussion and detailed explanations,” he said.

“I wanted to remain on good terms with him. I’ve never asked him for anything in return.”

Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Several years ago, the man got shingles and could not do much for several weeks such as maintaining his lawn, which slowly became overgrown.

Instead of helping, his neighbor sent him a long email urging him to handle this issue. Rather than replying to this email, the man took matters into his own hands.

“I reached out to a lawn care service, and now I spend $1,500 a year for someone to come out and cut the grass for me,” he added.

Audaciously, his neighbor asked them if they could cut his grass for $20 bucks.

“I feel as though this is my fault for failing to set boundaries with him sooner, and I’ve created a situation where I feel like I’m the asshole for not letting it get this far,” he continued.

The man finally decided to let his neighbor use his dumpster service for $100 (which is a fair deal considering typical dumpster services cost around $150, one-third of the cost being $125) but is asking for written acknowledgment not to put any unwarranted items in the bin, because there are some items that the company prohibits.

Also, he is not doling out any technical advice to his neighbor unless he wants to go through the service provider that he contracts out for, which is $300 an hour.

Was this a good idea? Should the man have just given him a flat-out no?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Mia Grigsby By Mia Grigsby graduated from Fordham University with a degree in Communications and Culture and a minor in Creative Writing. ... More about Mia Grigsby