Her Parents Are Threatening To Report Her As A Runaway After She Moved Out Of The House Over A Labubu

This 18-year-old girl was adopted as an infant after her parents were unable to have children. They even attempted IVF without success.

But miraculously, a decade ago, her parents ended up pregnant with her sister, named Princess, and her birth changed it all.

Being adopted didn’t make her feel unwanted, but Princess sure did, as she was treated like royalty from the start.

“Princess was spoiled and clearly the favorite. She never got in trouble, was always right, got WHATEVER she wanted, and acted HOWEVER she wanted,” she explained.

“My parents didn’t treat me badly, though, but if I got 1 toy, Princess got 5. It sucked, I was jealous, and I got in trouble for it.”

“Princess got worse around age 6 when she realized how much she could get away with. She broke my things, hurt others, stole, and hated when anyone else had attention. I became a target.”

Her family members, friends, and even the school provided support to her, so it was survivable. She thrived in school and participated in sports and different clubs to stay away from home.

In the summers, she would find an internship or a job to put more space between her and Princess. She currently has a boyfriend and a car, which has helped her get even further away from her sister.

She frequently stays with her boyfriend, and his family adores her, so she spends around 24 hours a week in that house instead of her own. Her parents couldn’t care less that she was never home, and that’s that.

A month ago, she graduated from high school, and she asked her parents to attend the ceremony. She was thrilled, and her parents appeared to be elated.

“But Princess had to ruin it. See, her current obsession is these doll plush keychains called Labubus; she collects them, and that specific day, she found this super rare one for sale in our city,” she added.

“Now, instead of contacting the seller and buying it the next day, my parents went to get it, and not only that, but they also spent $350 (my grad gift was $150). Then they showed up so late, our caps were already being tossed.”

She was so devastated by what her parents did that she ignored the two of them and left with her boyfriend. Since then, she’s practically moved in with her boyfriend, and she’s only gone home to collect her belongings.

Not getting why she was upset, her parents thought it was because they spent less money on her graduation gift than her sister’s toy.

Her parents have texted and called her to say sorry, but she still doesn’t want to forgive them. They also stopped by her boyfriend’s house and pleaded with her to let it go. She still has not spoken to them after all of this.

“Now it’s serious as they’re threatening to report me as missing/ a runaway and contact my future college if I don’t go back home. I feel justified in my actions and don’t think it’s that serious, but [am I the jerk]?” she wondered.

