Her Dad Got Married To His Mistress Without Her Even Knowing, But Now That She’s Spent Time Around This Other Woman, She Honestly Loves Her

This 25-year-old woman’s dad surprisingly got divorced from her mom out of the blue a couple of years ago.

Back then, her dad claimed that he was filing for bankruptcy, and the divorce would be best because it would prevent them from losing everything they owned.

Well, her dad did follow through with the divorce, and then they all found out that it was a lie because he turned around and got married to his mistress.

Her dad’s mistress was a woman he had been seeing for more than a decade, and she and her siblings were not invited to his wedding at all.

To be honest, she and her siblings had no clue that her dad was getting married again.

Now, she describes her mom as not a totally terrible person, but her mom is not easy to deal with in the least.

Her mom is a narcissist and a pessimist who excels at manipulating people. Her mom only cares about herself, and her mom can be downright mean as well as dependent.

Despite all of her mom’s bad qualities, she does love her, but she admits that living with her mom is draining and anxiety-inducing.

She believes her mom is the kind of person who would have been better off never having children, really.

