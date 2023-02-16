Her Wedding Was Supposed To Be In 3 Months, But Her Fiancé Just Broke Up With Her In The Strangest Way

This 27-year-old woman has spent the past 5 years in a relationship with her fiancé, and she was convinced that everything with them was picture perfect.

They were madly in love and had a connection that couldn’t be broken by anything. In December of last year, they even had an enormous party to celebrate their engagement, and all of their loved ones were there.

In 3 months, they were also set to get married to one another. Not too long ago, though, her fiancé had to move to another state for his job, and he suddenly began acting quite differently.

Things he was saying to her were bizarre, and he was being incredibly rude to her too. He was “passive-aggressive” on their phone calls, but then he quit calling her completely.

She attempted to question him about if there was something going on, though he never gave her an honest answer.

She was so hurt by how he was speaking to her, but she gave him the benefit of the doubt, figuring he might be anxious or something.

“However, he then decided to end things abuptly and say I disrespect him, and when I asked him to give an example of what I did, he brought up things that I jokingly roasted him about 3 years ago and a fight we had 2 years ago,” she explained.

“I’ve been so confused about where the hostility is coming from and why now, when we’re engaged and having a wedding in 3 months, he would suddenly want to have a fight about things from 3 years ago.”

“I asked if he’s met someone in the new state he’s moved to, but he said no, he just doesn’t think the relationship would work long-term. After 5 years of being together, him voluntarily doing a surprise proposal, im not sure why he would blindside me and our families like this.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.