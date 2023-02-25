Here Are A Couple Of Things You Should Never Do At Your Wedding Based On Chinese Superstitions

There are a ton of superstitions that couples try to avoid on their wedding day. The most popular ones usually involve the bride and groom seeing each other before the wedding.

Some believe the bride and groom should sleep in two different places the night before the wedding and only see each other once they’re at the altar.

Others believe it’s all about the wedding dress and that if the groom sees his bride wearing her dress before she walks down the aisle, it’s bad luck!

There are a variety of superstitions surrounding weddings in all different kinds of cultures. A TikTok creator and Chinese tutor named Dr. Candise (@candiselin86) made a video about some Chinese wedding superstitions that are really interesting!

Many modern-day brides love when their dream wedding gown also has pockets to keep their things in! But Candise says that according to Chinese superstitions, a bride having pockets is a big no-no.

It can symbolize that the bride will “pocket” her family’s fortune and take it all for herself.

A lot of TikTok users found this one funny, considering having a fortune all to yourself actually sounds pretty nice!

“I’m getting a wedding dress with pockets,” commented one user.

“Do not let anyone use a fan during your wedding, no matter how hot it is,” says Candise. Why? Because the word for fan in Chinese is shán, which sounds a lot like sán, the word for a breakup. If you want to avoid this superstition, maybe don’t get married in the summer!

