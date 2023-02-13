Here’s How You Can Make Mini Banana Cream Pies As A Treat For Your Dog

Dogs usually aren’t very picky animals when it comes to food. They love to eat anything and everything, even things they’re not supposed to.

However, this particular pie recipe is safe for canines to consume. I’m sure your dogs will be interested in pies, so why not have them help you make the treats? They are quite the professional food tasters!

As much as your dogs would probably love to devour a full-sized pie, that probably would not be the best idea for them to partake in.

That’s why TikToker @maplesweetgolden has a recipe that makes six mini banana cream pies for your dogs. Everything in moderation!

In the video, the TikTok creator’s dogs, Maple and Lucy, are assisting with the making of the treats.

They were extremely helpful by inspecting each ingredient and performing multiple rounds of taste tests. So adorable!

Let’s go ahead and get into the recipe. Start by adding one and a half cups of oat flour and a half cup of unsweetened all-natural applesauce into a large bowl.

Mix well, then add one and a half teaspoons of beet powder mixed with three teaspoons of warm water.

Next, cut out a circular shape in the dough using a cup or glass. Press the circular pieces of dough into little baking cups to form your pie crusts.

Bake them for nine or ten minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. To make the pie filling, mash up two bananas in a bowl.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.