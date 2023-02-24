He’s Thinking He Needs To Dump His Girlfriend Because They Just Are Not On The Same Page When It Comes To Cosmetic Procedures

This 32-year-old man has been seeing his 29-year-old girlfriend for 4 months now, and since they live 4 hours apart, it’s been kind of a long-distance relationship for them so far.

Not too long ago, though, he began realizing a couple of things about his girlfriend that are really irritating him.

One thing that initially began bothering him was that his girlfriend would wait until he climbed into bed at night to remove all of her makeup.

And then, when he would wake up, there she was, with her makeup on. He questioned her about the makeup thing, and she stated that she got up super early to do her makeup because she didn’t want him to see her at her worst, just her “best.”

“I admit I didn’t like this, as it seemed like she was too insecure to let me see her without makeup, but I let it slide for the time being,” he explained.

“However, I then find out last month that she has regularly been getting lip filler, some kind of injections under her eyes, and injections that get rid of fat…”

“She also told me last year she got a nose job. I wasn’t aware of any of this when we started dating. It only came up because she had an appointment for lip filler and the under-eye injections that left bruises on her face.”

His girlfriend then let him know that she was going to be moving ahead with an eyebrow lift and Botox as well before asking his opinion on all of that.

He was pretty speechless, but he pointed out to her that he doesn’t like cosmetic procedures at all.

