His Second Date Got Canceled When The Girl Said He Was Acting Too Serious

On Friday, this 31-year-old man was supposed to go out on a second date with a girl, with whom he thought the sparks were flying.

Their first date was amazing, but then this girl unexpectedly texted him to cancel their second date, mentioning she no longer had an interest in him.

He wasn’t exactly upset by that, as he understands he won’t be every girl’s cup of tea, and he doesn’t shy away from rejection.

He responded that he respected her decision and had a nice time getting to know her. He went on to say he hoped she found the man she was searching for, and he did say he wanted to hear what she found off-putting about him.

“She told me that I was too serious, too negative. I didn’t fight back, but I did get very frustrated, because this wasn’t the first time this has happened,” he explained.

“I’ve had multiple times where I’ve been rejected because I’m ‘too serious’ and ‘too negative,’ or not funny enough, etc.”

“And it frustrates me because I actually care about life, about the world, and so I’m serious about it. I don’t joke, partially because I don’t have the wit, but also because I don’t find a lot funny when there’s so much wrong going on in the world.”

He did ultimately decide to text this girl back, saying what he just did to clarify his personality. The girl didn’t bother getting back to him, which isn’t upsetting, and he gets that he isn’t owed any kind of response.

However, he wishes he could find a girl who is as serious as he is about certain things.

