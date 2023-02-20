His Girlfriend Cheated On Him With His Brother And His Family Expects Him To Forgive Them Both Since They’re Really In Love Now

This 29-year-old man has a brother named Gabriel, who is 27, and throughout their childhood, he really did his best to play protector to his brother.

If anyone bullied Gabriel, he stepped in to get them to stop. When Gabriel had a hard time studying math, he invested hours into helping him succeed.

And not only did he do his best to be make Gabriel’s life easier, but his parents also did too, as Gabriel was obviously their favorite of the two of them.

For example, when it came time for him to buy his very first car, he saved up enough money to pay for half, and his mom and dad gave him the rest.

But, when Gabriel got his first car, his parents bought it for Gabriel outright, and Gabriel never had to get a job to help pay for it as he had.

“This favoritism toward him only grew stronger once I went to college,” he explained. “I decided to study computer engineering. My parents are old-fashioned and don’t understand what a computer engineer’s job is.”

“To them, I play video games from dawn to dusk (their words, not mine). I tried multiple times to explain to them what I do, but it’s like talking to a wall.”

“My brother studied business. Once he graduated, he started searching for a job. The company I was (and still am) working for was hiring people, so I told him, he got the job, and now he works in the sales department.”

He really has dedicated his life to helping his brother out, so you can see how he would never have thought his brother was capable of stabbing him in the back.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.