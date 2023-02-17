His Girlfriend Kicked Him Out After He Followed His Ex On Instagram, And Now He Isn’t Sure If He Should Involve The Police Because He Has Been Homeless For 12 Days

This 28-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is also 28, for eight years. Unfortunately, though, he claims that their relationship has been tumultuous for a long time now.

And recently, the tension between them only escalated– because apparently, his girlfriend found out that he followed one of his ex-girlfriends on Instagram.

Right afterward, she told him that he needed to get out of the house. So, in an effort to avoid escalating the situation, he ended up agreeing to leave.

Now, he acknowledged how, leading up to this argument, he was not the best boyfriend. Apparently, he just spent most of his free time gaming or scrolling on Reddit.

“And not pursuing dreams that make a partner feel comfortable,” he added.

So, he admitted to knowing that wasting time and following his ex might be damning for his relationship.

Anyway, since leaving the house, he promised his girlfriend that he would never cheat on her and also found a therapist to help him piece his life back together. On top of that, he has begun reading and claims to be fully committed to making their relationship work.

Despite that, though, his girlfriend reportedly will not let him go back home– even though his name is actually on the lease, and he has paid for all of the bills, including groceries and utilities, since leaving.

He has since discovered that what his girlfriend is doing is not legal. So, he knows that he could get the police involved and get his place back.

