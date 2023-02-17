Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Is About To Propose, But She Knows The Way He’s Going About It Will Disappoint Her, So She Wants To Tell Her Best Friend Before It Happens

This 27-year-old woman has a best friend, and her best friend has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for more than 5 years now.

Not that long ago, her best friend’s boyfriend asked her if she could help him determine what kind of engagement ring her best friend would like so he could move forward with proposing to her.

She and her best friend have been close for longer than 2 decades, so she is familiar with all of the details that her best friend has dreamed of in a proposal.

She knows who her best friend would like present for the engagement, and she knows how her best friend wants to be proposed to, so she told her best friend’s boyfriend about all of those things in text messages.

“I even took the time to covertly find and confirm which ring she would love the most,” she explained.

“A little background: My friend is incredibly family and friend oriented, and in the past, expressed to me on multiple occasions (especially during holiday season) that in the 5 years they’ve been together, he hasn’t really made much of an effort to indoctrinate himself into her family or friendships the way she has for his.”

She does, well, like her best friend’s boyfriend enough, but she believes he’s super selfish and only into his own interests.

Anyway, she just learned that her best friend’s boyfriend invited all of his family members and friends to be there when he proposes to her best friend, yet he did not invite her best friend’s loved ones.

She got her hands on this information through some text message screenshots another friend of hers shared, and in the texts, she also discovered that her best friend’s boyfriend is going against all of her suggestions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.