His Mom Called His Fiancée Out For Acting Like A Bridezilla, So Now His Fiancée Wants Him To Uninvite His Parents And Brother From The Wedding

This 27-year-old guy has been with his 25-year-old fiancée, Lily, for three years. And now that they are engaged, the pair have begun the exciting wedding planning process.

Now, he claims that ever since Lily was a little girl, she grew up dreaming about her perfect future wedding.

“So, naturally, she is very excited about it,” he said.

Ever since they got engaged, though, he admitted to having a few concerns about his fiancée’s attitude toward the wedding.

Primarily, he claims that Lily has gotten so obsessed with all of the planning that she actually becomes visibly annoyed whenever he tries to give his input on any decisions.

And honestly, it has made him really upset. After all, this is his wedding, too, and he wants to contribute to the planning also.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only issue, either. Apparently, whenever he does make a decision, Lily refuses to acknowledge it.

For instance, he has no idea why, but Lily absolutely despises his brother.

“And when I asked her why, she just said he was ‘really annoying,'” he recalled.

