His Wife Is A Stay-At-Home Mom, And After He Gave Her A Written Performance Review, She Lost It

This 33-year-old guy has a 36-year-old wife, and they have one 6-year-old daughter together, but that’s hardly the only child living in their house.

His wife has a 13-year-old daughter from another relationship that lives with them all the time, and they also have custody of their 15-year-old niece.

His wife’s daughter and their niece are besties, and they even asked to share an enormous bedroom together, which is where they now live.

Although it seems from the outside that they’re one big, happy family, that’s not exactly how things play out at home.

“The dynamic here is pretty much mom and youngest against the teens, with me being the referee between everyone,” he explained.

“My wife has taught the youngest she can blame others for her actions to avoid consequences. She just says the word, and one of the teens will get punished without question. There’s no doubt she is my wife’s favorite.”

“I love her, but she’s becoming nothing more than an entitled brat. As just a mere example, my wife and I had an appointment we both needed to attend. When we came back, it was apparent the pool had been used. They’re not allowed to swim while we aren’t home.”

Their daughter lied and said she didn’t go swimming in the pool, but the teens confirmed that their daughter was lying and had gone swimming.

His wife only punished the older girls, though, and their daughter got off without any punishment at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.