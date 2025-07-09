She Quit Cooking Dinner For Her Husband After He Started Eating Quite Literally Everything She Made

This 43-year-old woman has recently decided to take on a lofty goal: returning to school full-time to earn her master’s degree while also working a full-time job.

But now, the main problem standing in the way of her success is actually her husband and his habit of devouring all the food she cooks.

For some background, when she first set her sights on going back to school, she told her 48-year-old husband that it would definitely be an adjustment because she hadn’t attended school in almost 20 years.

So, most of her free time has since been filled with studying and trying to lock down her school routine as an adult learner.

On top of that, she doesn’t finish working until 7:00 p.m. each night; meanwhile, her husband finishes work at 2:00 p.m. and then works on a side business afterward.

“It can be grueling for us both, and the last thing we want to do is cook every single night after 12-plus hour workdays,” she explained.

That’s why she came up with a plan: cooking larger meals to ensure they have leftovers for extra dinners. She told her husband about the idea, too, and he thought it sounded great.

However, he hasn’t exactly been holding up his end of the bargain. Every time he arrives home from his job, he gets hungry before working on his business.

This leads her husband to start picking at all the leftovers she cooked for them both instead of just grabbing a snack.

The result? By the time she gets home from her job at 7:00 p.m., there’s practically no food left for her own dinner.

What’s so frustrating about this is that she’s asked her husband to stop eating the leftovers on multiple occasions as well. Plus, when she does get to have whatever’s left after her husband picks at the food, he acts as if he hasn’t already eaten and asks, “What about me?”

In those instances, she’s forced to remind her husband again that she never intended to cook, and he just ate all the leftovers they were supposed to save for dinner. Then, he acts like a sad puppy who hasn’t been fed in days.

“So, instead of studying, I feel guilty and waste time trying to throw something together,” she detailed.

“By the time I’m finished cooking and cleaning up, it’s 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. or later. Way too late to squeeze in studying or much else.”

And since they’ve continued to have the same conversation surrounding leftovers, she’s at the end of her rope. She’s tried cooking extra food ahead of time to leave more leftovers for later, yet her husband still inhales it all.

Not to mention, when she’s home, she feels like her husband is “eating in secret.” He will consume the snacks and other food options she buys at the grocery store in addition to the food she’s saving for their evenings or to bring to work. Obviously, though, the meals never last that long.

“I’m at my wits’ end. I’d rather study for a few hours and eat a granola bar,” she admitted.

So, this past week, that’s exactly what she did. More specifically, she actually stopped cooking dinner for her husband once and for all.

“And now, my husband is making a salad in between deep sighs, acting all hurt,” she vented.

His uptight reaction has pushed her to wonder whether pulling the plug on cooking dinner for him was justified, or if she really is in the wrong.

Isn’t her husband an adult who can cook his own food if he’s still hungry? Should she be responsible for feeding him, in addition to working and attending school full-time?

