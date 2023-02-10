Pink Pasta Is A Pretty Exciting Thing To Make With Your Kids For Valentine’s Day

This pasta with pink sauce is inspired by the viral TikTok pink sauce. But don’t worry; I can promise you that this recipe is nothing like the mystery condiment with questionable ingredients and packaging.

The only aspect the two sauces have in common is their bright pink hue. And we know every single thing that goes into this dish.

TikToker @feelgoodfoodie is showing you how to make a dreamy, creamy pink sauce that can dress up any pasta just in time for Valentine’s Day. Her video has almost two million views.

The vibrant color of the cheesy sauce is achieved with beets. If you’re not a fan of beets, that’s fine because you won’t be able to detect its flavor since the feta complements it so well.

Pink pasta is a marvelous dinner idea for a date night. And it’s also perfect for celebrating with the kids. The best part is that it tastes amazing, and it’s one of the most simple pasta dishes you’ll ever make. So let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

-12 ounces of spaghetti

-1 large beet

-1/4 cup of Greek yogurt

