Her Friend Lied To Her College Boyfriend, So He Ghosted Her Before Knowing That She Was Pregnant, And Now He Expects Her To Tell Their Child Who He Really Is

This 30-year-old woman has a 4-year-old son named Mike, and Mike’s biological father has not been involved in his life until recently.

Mike’s biological father is her old boyfriend from back in college named Jason, and Jason ghosted her prior to her even sharing with him that she was pregnant.

She initially learned about her pregnancy at the time of finals, and since she and Jason were both completing grad school, she waited to tell him.

Jason was so anxious about finals, and he also had a lot on his plate family and work-wise, so that made her hesitate to share the news.

She thought it would be best to wait until Jason completed his exams before telling him that she was pregnant.

Additionally, she was nervous to tell Jason because she was having a hard time coming to terms with the unexpected news.

“I admit that during this time, I was acting out of the ordinary and being a little secretive,” she explained.

“Unfortunately, Jason got the wrong idea and…friend “Amanda” (30f) convinced him I was cheating, so when I came back to our apartment, he was gone. He posted an awful message about me on social media and then blocked me, and so did most of our mutual friends, along with all of his family members. I was devastated and desperate, so desperate that I even swallowed my pride and reached out to Amanda to beg him to talk to me.”

“She then proceeded to taunt me and then sent me a screenshot of Jason’s text calling me a liar and pathetic for trying to pass off another man’s baby as his.”

