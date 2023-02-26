She Found Out That Her Fiancé Has A Secret Female Best Friend, And Now She’s Not Sure How To Handle This

This 30-year-old woman has a 33-year-old fiancé, and they have been together for 6 years now. Toward the end of 2023, they will be tying the knot.

3 years into dating him, though, she discovered that her fiancé had taken a girl out, and he never said a word to her.

She later on discovered that he had done this, and when she spoke to him about it, he swore that he and this other girl were nothing but friends and that they had gone out to study for their college classes.

She chose to believe what he was saying, but one month after this incident, she found out that her fiancé was sending texts to another girl named Liv.

“She sent him a picture of her fishing, but the odd thing was that he had deleted the previous messages with her,” she explained.

“I asked who she was, and he said that she was his close friend from polytechnic. But that was the first time I’d heard of her. He said there was nothing between them and that they are strictly platonic.”

“But he had always mentioned all his childhood friends, so I was confused as to why he had never mentioned her. He explained that he was afraid I’d make a big deal out of their friendship.”

That struck her as odd, as she has several male friends, and she has never once made an issue out of her fiancé having friends of the opposite gender.

Several months after she knew her fiancé was texting Liv, her fiancé stated that he was no longer going to be speaking to Liv.

