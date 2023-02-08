She Had A Whirlwind Romance With a Guy Who Then Ghosted Her, And After 2 Years Of Silence, He’s Suddenly Creeping On Her Through Social Media But He’s Engaged

Back in February of 2021, this now 30-year-old woman met a guy on a dating app who was completely and conventionally attractive, though not her kind of guy.

She decided to give him a shot regardless and agreed to go out on a first date with him, fully anticipating that she would cancel at the last minute because the bar was set so low for her.

“But I show up, and wow…wow, this guy,” she explained. “Phew! It ended up being one of the best first dates of my life!”

“We were insanely attracted to each other and had a ton of fitness things in common but also intellectual interests. We were the same kind of weird, too, and had tons of shared hobbies. Great, right?”

“Except, he was planning to move into a van in 2 months and go on a cross-country road tour by himself. Oddly enough, I was in the middle of purchasing a van to do the same.”

Many people may have just walked away from this situation entirely, but she didn’t. She continued to date him, and those 2 months prior to his road trip flew by, and she had an amazing time.

They both made new friends, they went on little vacations, they shared everything personal with one another, they laughed a lot, and they even did small things such as shop for groceries together.

As they got closer and closer to the day that he was supposed to leave for his road trip, she thought things between them were going from incredible to, well, off.

He mentioned at one point that he was scared to “lose” her, but he really intended to take the road trip by himself.

