Her Ex Dumped Her Over Email Years Ago, But His Brother Bizarrely Asked If She Would Like To Record A Birthday Video Message For Him

Breakups are normally messy, and after years of dating someone, they should have the decency to tell you to their face that they no longer want to be with you.

Picture being in a relationship with someone who invites you to spend two weeks with them, then decides to dump you with an email (and no warning it’s coming).

This woman spent seven years with her ex-boyfriend, but he dumped her via email back in 2022. They had just started doing the whole long-distance thing, as she was in college, but she would hop on a plane to come see him every couple of months.

Right before she got dumped, she had been at his house for two whole weeks, and then she had flown back to college to kick off a new semester.

The way her ex dumped her was so cruel, and while trying to manage her first week back at college, he told her over the phone that she should look at her emails before hanging up.

“I opened it after we hung up and found…an audio file. A recorded breakup message he emailed me on MONDAY,” she explained.

“He literally ended our relationship…after years…in an audio file that he emailed to me but told me about 3 days later. I sat there in disbelief, and he wasn’t texting me back. I didn’t sleep at all that night.”

“We Facetimed that weekend and he said he didn’t love me anymore as I was focused on my education, but he said nothing in the 2weeks I was THERE, staying with him the week prior.”

What a wild and spineless way to end a relationship!

So imagine her surprise when her ex’s little brother sent her a message asking if she would like to make a birthday video for her ex.

It’s so insane to her that her ex’s brother thinks she would like to wish this man a happy birthday after years of not speaking to her ex.

She kind of wants to laugh out loud, as her ex’s brother knows how her ex dumped her and even said to her ex he would one day regret doing it. He also told her ex that he would gladly marry her.



“I’ve made my peace with it and have moved on. I don’t live in that state anymore, like totally moved on. I’ve been laughing at the absurdity of it all,” she continued.

“And a small, quiet part of me is just…heartbroken. Anyway. I guess I just needed to get that off my chest before I decide what to do.”

What advice do you have for her?

