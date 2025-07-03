His Wife Wants Him Back, Even Though They Split Up A Month Ago

Not every marriage comes to an end in a sensational way. Sometimes, they simply end over time, when two people grow apart.

The spark and connection fade away, and you can be left feeling like you’re lonelier married than you would be by yourself.

A decade ago, this 35-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife tied the knot, and they just came to the decision to end their marriage after all that time.

They don’t own a house or have children, so it’s not going to be too hard to divide things up. Several years ago, he and his wife began drifting apart, and it’s only been getting worse.

They’re no longer like a husband and wife; they’re simply roommates. Adding to their struggles, his wife has been battling depression for years.

Five years ago, they made the move to his wife’s hometown, and that really kick-started the demise of their relationship.

“While I have met all of her friends, there was never any attempt to integrate me into her friend groups. It got to a point where she would always go out without me, and I was just left to find something to do myself (or sit at home with the dog),” he explained.

“When she was here, she would spend no time with me and just watch TV in our room all day. There have also been issues with her hiding money from me.”

“…I found she was spending money that should have gone into our savings for a mortgage (which is still at nearly nothing). She also stole nearly 20 thousand from her parents last year (I stayed in the relationship and helped her pay this back month by month).”

His wife hasn’t been helping their future; she’s been hurting it. Moving past their financial problems and into the bedroom, well, that part of their life is dead, and they haven’t been physical with one another in close to three years.

You can see why he’s grown to resent his wife, and he can admit he’s been difficult to live with lately. Ultimately, he and his wife split up last month.

They’re still both living in the house they’ve been renting together, and they came up with a plan to move out when September comes while remaining civil.

“The thing is, last night I think the split finally hit her. For the last month, she’s been enjoying life and going out with friends, but last night, she said she didn’t want to lose our marriage and wanted to stay with me,” he continued.

“I said I didn’t think that was a good idea, but eventually said I needed to think about everything. I think I’m just tired now. I’m worn out emotionally and think (despite her saying things will be better) that they won’t be.”

“My own mental health over the last number of years has been gradually getting worse with the isolation and loneliness.”

Do you think he should give his wife a second chance or move ahead with the divorce?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read















