His Wife Confessed That He Might Not Be The Father Of Their Youngest Child

Parenthood goes far beyond biology; it’s about continuously showing up, day in and day out, to be there in moments that matter the most.

But imagine being in the middle of a blowout argument with your spouse when they shatter reality as you know it: your youngest child could potentially have no biological ties to you.

Eleven years ago, this man married his wife, and they currently have three kids together: a boy and two girls. Their son is their youngest, and he’s six.

A week ago, he and his wife were in the middle of a vicious fight that had nothing to do with their kids, when his wife hollered that he’s not that wonderful of a dad, and their six-year-old most likely isn’t even his child.

“It was like time froze. I didn’t say anything at first. I couldn’t. She tried to walk it back, said she was angry, said she ‘wasn’t sure,’ said it ‘doesn’t matter,'” he explained.

“But it does. It matters to me. Because that little boy is my son. I was in the delivery room. I cut the cord. I was the one who stayed up with him all night when he had RSV. I was the one who taught him to tie his shoes.”

“I haven’t done a DNA test. I don’t think I will. Not yet. Not unless I have to. Because right now, he runs to me when he’s scared. He hugs me like I’m his whole world. And the truth is…I still am.”

He’s not treating his son any differently, as he doesn’t know if he’s actually his biological dad or not, so he still keeps on tucking him into bed every single night.

But when he does pull the blankets up, he stops and considers the fact that his son might be from another man. Even if the DNA doesn’t match, the love is still there.

What advice do you have for him, and do you think it’s worth getting a DNA test ASAP?

