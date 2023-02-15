She Refused To Let Her Friend Wear Her Wedding Dress, So Her Friend Lied And Nearly Got Her Husband To Drop Off The Gown Anyway

This 32-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, Howie, who is 36. She is also 16 weeks pregnant and is very excited to welcome her first child into the world.

“Especially after having an early miscarriage back in September,” she said.

One of her biggest fears concerning pregnancy, though, is weight gain. She claims that she is not normally a “small” person but is not very large, either.

For reference, she is reportedly a bit smaller than the average-sized American woman but still believes she could stand to lose between 10 and 20 pounds.

Due to this, she was already pretty concerned about her weight before she found out she was expecting. And now, the idea of having to lose post-baby weight on top of her pre-pregnancy weight is stressing her out.

Thankfully, though, she is not in this alone– since her husband, Howie, also wants to drop some pounds. So, the pair decided to pick out one outfit each that they would like to fit in again after the baby arrives and they meet their weight loss goals.

Howie ended up choosing the outfit he wore on the day they met; meanwhile, she opted for her wedding dress, which she wore when they got married in April 2022.

In September of this year, though, her 34-year-old friend named May will be getting married to her fiancé, Joe, who is 37. And even though she has gone wedding dress shopping with May a few times, her friend has not been able to find the right gown.

And over this past weekend, she realized what her friend was really looking for. Apparently, May wanted a wedding dress that looked just like hers.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.