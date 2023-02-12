She’s A Cosmetic Dermatologist Talking About The 3 Peaks Of Aging

Aging is never a fun process to talk about. Especially as women, there is tons of pressure on “aging gracefully,” and the sheer idea of our faces changing and not being considered beautiful anymore is terrifying. But, sometimes, the more you educate yourself on something, the less you fear it.

One dermatologist on TikTok recently made a video talking about the ‘three peaks’ of life where the aging process is likely to jump out at you, and it’s really interesting.

Dr. Shereene Idriss (@shereeneidriss) is an internet-famous dermatologist who loves to educate people and debunk medical misinformation on the internet.

Dr. Shereene recently responded to a video of a 37-year-old woman who expressed that she was struggling with her appearance after noticing that she doesn’t recognize herself since her face has begun changing due to aging.

“One big pattern that I’ve seen when it comes to aging is that there are three peaks in life when you notice changes to your face quite drastically,” she says in her response video.

According to Dr. Shereene, the first peak occurs at around ages 28-29, right before turning 30. You’re likely to notice that something has shifted with your face. Although you may not be able to pinpoint exactly what it is, you can see that something is different in your pictures.

The second peak happens around your late 30s to early 40s.

“The reality is, I have a lot of patients who come in to tell me, ‘Over the course of a month, I do not recognize myself,'” says Dr. Shereene.

As scary as this sounds, Dr. Shereene stresses that it’s completely normal to feel this way and that she experiences those feelings herself.

