She’s Issuing A Warning To Be Careful Who You Give Your House Keys To After A Man Left Scary Love Notes All Over Her House

When moving into your own place, it’s always a good idea to give a spare key to someone you trust immensely, like a family member or reliable next-door neighbor.

As great as it is to know that someone can have access to your home in case of an emergency, we just found a story that serves as a lesson to be extra wary about who you hand one of your spare keys to.

She was in the middle of getting a divorce from her ex-husband, which ended up being a very stressful process, as a big part of the process was a custody battle over her young son. Many friends and colleagues were reaching out in support, including a man she knew professionally, presumably someone she or her husband had worked with in the past.

This man wanted to help her and offered to serve as a character witness in one of her divorce proceedings, claiming he knew things about her ex-husband’s behavior at work events.

After reaching out, he began calling her regularly to make sure she was alright.

“This wasn’t someone I knew well prior to the separation, and he was much older than I was, but [he] claimed to have experience with divorce and custody,” she explains. “I figured it was a good idea to be polite and not alienate him since his testimony was important.”

Although she was glad to have his testimony for her divorce proceedings, she still had a weird feeling about this man. Then, he started infiltrating her personal life under the guise of someone trying to help out.

For example, one day, he called on a day when her son was sick. When he found out, he offered to drive to the store and get supplies for them, which she appreciated and accepted. But after that initial visit, he began dropping by her house unexpectedly often.

He continued to offer to help her out, and even though she was a bit uncomfortable around him, she didn’t want to turn him away for fear that he would end up testifying against her instead of her ex.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.