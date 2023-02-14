The Cost Of Fancy Dinners And Concert Tickets Definitely Add Up, And He’s Sharing 5 Inexpensive Date Ideas For You

The cost of fancy dinners and concert tickets definitely add up. Of course, we always want to go all out when it comes to our special someone, but that can really push the limits of our budgets.

Besides, dates should be all about spending quality time with your partner, not how much money you drop.

If you’re not trying to break the bank, TikToker @trellthetrainer has five fun, inexpensive date ideas that are ideal for when spring comes back around. These are ideas that you’ll turn to again and again.

One, go to a drive-in movie. All you need for this date is a running car, a companion, a few comfy blankets, and some cheap snacks. There’s something so intimate about cuddling up with your significant other in a truck bed.

If you don’t have any drive-in movie theaters in your area, you can always create your own! Invest in a projector, or just bring your laptop outside.

Watching a movie under a starry sky ups the romance and elevates a regular night of Netflix and couch potato’ing.

Number two is a cute and cozy picnic date. Why fork out big money at an upscale restaurant for teeny tiny appetizers that do nothing to quell your hunger when you could go for something more casual?

Enjoying a simple meal of sandwiches out in the fresh, open air lets you enjoy the weather and each other’s company.

Pick a warm, sunny day and head out to a park or beach with a picnic blanket and a basket/cooler filled with goodies. Don’t forget the wine!

