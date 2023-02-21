The Guy She Has Been Seeing Just Confessed That He Has Only Been Using Her To Get Back At His Ex, And This Has Been Going On For Months

This 21-year-old girl met a 26-year-old guy named Evan at her local gym, and before he walked up and said hello to her, he had caught her eye on several different occasions.

Every time she did see Evan in the gym, she would end up looking at him a bit because he’s honestly exceptionally good-looking.

Since she ends up spending a ton of her free time in the gym, she ran into Evan quite frequently for a period of time. Eventually, after he said hello to her, they swapped numbers.

Then, one evening, Evan asked her if she would like to go to a party with him that one of his friends was having at their house.

She said yes, and she brought her own friends along to the party. She did have a few drinks before heading out to the party, and she then hooked up with Evan. That party was months ago, and she’s been seeing Evan ever since.

“…I personally was exclusive with him,” she explained. “Everything was perfect until last week; he calls me absolutely plastered and tells me that he’s been using me to make his ex jealous.”

“He said he’s been posting pictures of us to a private Snapchat story, acting like we are a couple because his ex cheated on him, and he was heartbroken and needed revenge.”

“I couldn’t believe my…ears, and all I could manage to say was “was any of it real?” And he said no. He said he loved (sleeping with) me more than anything, but he doesn’t feel anything for me and that he’s been trying to find the courage to tell me for months.”

His confession broke her heart, and she’s left feeling repulsed at the entire situation. It’s been close to 4 months that Evan has been using her to get back at his ex without feeling any remorse.

