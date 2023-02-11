This Dad Tried To Have A Discussion With His Daughter About Losing Weight After She Was Bullied At School, But His Wife Just Thinks He’s A Fat Shamer

This 42-year-old guy has been in a relationship with his 39-year-old wife for a little under 2 decades, and they have 3 children.

Their children are 16-year-old Nya, 12-year-old Alex, and 9-year-old Jesse. He says that Nya is “obese,” as she is 5 feet tall and weighs about 215 to 225 pounds.

He and his wife have tried to address Nya’s weight with the school that she goes to, but the school hasn’t helped them out any with their concerns.

Specifically, he and his wife wanted Nya to have a different gym class because she was sadly getting bullied by girls while she was in the locker room.

Nya’s classmates would just pick on her or take photos of her to embarrass her.

“My wife and I are healthy people, and I go to the gym several times a week,” he explained. “We make healthy dinners and try to buy healthy snacks, but Nya needs more than that.”

“I love my daughter, I think she is beautiful no matter what, but I worry for her health. She called me crying the other day, begging me to pick her up early from school; she told her friend she had a crush on this guy, and today he asked her out.”

“She said yes, and then all his friends came out laughing, and it was just a prank, and they made pig noises at her. I felt terrible and was so furious.”

He immediately went to get Nya from school, and on the drive home, he was doing his absolute best to try to make Nya feel less sad.

