This Dog And Owl Are Adorable Best Friends That Are Taking The Internet By Storm

If there is one piece of internet content I will always love, it’s unlikely animal friendship pairings. Haven’t you seen some of those videos of a cow and a dog or even a cat and bird who have become best friends?

Well, now there is a dog and an owl who were BFFs and are taking the internet by storm.

Tanja Brandt is the German photographer who began capturing pictures of her sweet shepherd, Ingo, posing with one of the owls that lived on her property, Napolean, AKA, Poldi.

Tanja has been posting pictures of the two cuddly friends for over 5 years. Still, they’ve recently had a resurgence in popularity on the internet, and people cannot get over the photographs.

“Heartwarming to see this beautiful, sweet friendship,” commented an Instagram user on one of Tanja’s photos. “Absolutely stunning pics and photography!”

The pictures of Ingo and Poldi almost don’t look real, as they can be shown snuggling one another. Poldi would pose on Ingo’s head, and he would be cuddled into his neck; they’d sit next to one another, etc.

Poldi was one of seven owl hatchlings who almost didn’t make it out of his shell. Ingo, who was a year old at the time, became his protector, and they became the best of friends.

Tragically, in an interview with PetaPixel, Tanja revealed that Poldi passed away in 2019 after an incident with other owls.

She took him to an emergency veterinarian, but it was too late. All the animals on her property were heartbroken, including Ingo and Finchen, Poldi’s owl wife.

