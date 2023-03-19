After Her Friend Said Her Service Dog Was Basically Her “Servant,” She Kicked Her Friend Out Of Her House

Many people will agree when I say that dogs are a gift to the human race. Their ability to help and comfort those with disabilities is astounding.

One woman is deaf and has a very close relationship with her dog, Nala, who helps her on a daily basis. But when she brought a friend to her home for the first time, she was told she had been treating Nala like a “servant.”

She’s 27-years-old and recently moved into a new home with Nala, who is a golden retriever.

Because she’s deaf, she needed to install a doorbell that emits flashing lights whenever someone rings it, so she’ll know when someone’s at the door.

Unfortunately, when she first moved in, she had some issues with the installation and had to go without the lights for a while. Not having the lights was difficult, as she often would miss packages getting dropped off.

Miraculously, Nala sensed what was happening and acted as her personal doorbell whenever someone was at the door.

“If I was in the living room where I can see the front door, she’d go and paw at the door,” she said. “If I was upstairs, she’d come and gently headbutt me to let me know someone’s there. It took me a while to catch on to what she was trying to do, though.”

Although she finally got the lights installed, Nala still likes to help her out and give her the same signals. Everyone in her life has found Nala’s actions to be sweet and endearing, but one friend strangely disapproves.

She recently had this friend over to her house for the first time. It was also the first time her friend would meet Nala.

