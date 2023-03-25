After His Mom Called His Fiancée A Gold Digger, As Well As Not The Right Woman For Him, He Uninvited His Mom From His Wedding

Family drama right before a wedding is extremely stressful for couples who simply want to enjoy their special day.

One man recently not only had to uninvite his two aunts but also his mom from his upcoming wedding after what they said about his fiancée.

He’s 25 years old and met his 24-year-old fiancée, Maya, while he was studying abroad for college in Norway.

They fell in love and dated for several years before he recently proposed to her. They plan on having a traditional Norwegian wedding in Norway this upcoming fall.

He wanted to tell his family back in America the good news about their engagement in person, so he and Maya recently traveled back to his home state, where they attended a big dinner party at his Aunt Debra’s house. It would be the third time his parents met Maya and the first time the rest of his relatives met her.

When they announced their engagement at the dinner party, most of the room was ecstatic for them. However, he couldn’t help but notice that his mom, aunt Debra, and another one of his aunts did not seem pleased.

“I didn’t really pay it much mind at first, but as the evening progressed, Maya told me she felt super uncomfortable with the glares she was getting from the three of them,” he remembered.

Maya is not fully confident in speaking English yet, so whenever he spoke to her at the dinner party privately, he’d talk to her in Norwegian. Anytime he did this, he’d get more uncomfortable glares from his mom and aunts.

He had a private moment with his dad to ask what was going on, and his dad assumed his mom was probably upset because after marrying Maya, he’d be living far away in Norway. They both figured she would get over it, and everything was fine.

