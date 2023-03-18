Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself: 5 Things To Do To Avoid Being A Bridezilla

Everyone knows that planning a wedding is simultaneously exhilarating and totally overwhelming. Most brides-to-be want everything to flow seamlessly on their big day– and I completely get that.

While it is entirely valid to idealize your wedding day, though, it’s also important that you avoid becoming a “bridezilla.”

When there is so much pressure to host a picture-perfect ceremony and reception, brides can sometimes become overly demanding, difficult to work with, and downright controlling.

These attitudes and behaviors are what land brides in hot water and give them the label “bridezilla.”

Now obviously, this phrase is less than flattering, and no bride wants to be referred to that before their big day. At the same time, though, bridezilla behavior makes the wedding planning process even more stressful for everyone else, too– from your friends and family to even your partner.

So, if you are a bride-to-be, it is crucial that you remain self-aware and take proactive steps to prevent making your wedding planning an even more overwhelming experience for everyone involved.

1. Get Organized

One of the main reasons brides resort to “bridezilla” behavior is because they feel overwhelmed and out of control. But there are some simple steps you can take to avoid this.

Start by prioritizing organization throughout the wedding planning process. Make lists of everything that you need to complete before your big day. Plus, create timelines with deadlines so you can chunk up your responsibilities and focus on more pressing matters first.

