Clover Lawns Are Trendy Right Now, And Here’s What You Need To Know About Them

Perfectly manicured green lawns and houses with white picket fences are the picture of the American dream.

So many Americans have bought into that vision of the perfect lawn and dropped countless dollars each year to erase the weeds from their yards.

The maintenance of grass lawns does not just deplete your wallet, but it also takes a heavy toll on the environment. In states like California, where droughts and wildfires are prevalent, strict regulations have been placed on lawn watering to reduce the waste of water.

So rather than consider weeds a nuisance, perhaps it’s time we embrace them. After all, they’re only natural.

Some of the most common weeds that pop up in lawns are clovers. And some people are suggesting we let them take over.

The idea of switching from grass lawns to clover has gone viral on TikTok. It’s the new trend in environmentally-friendly, low-maintenance, and cost-effective landscaping.

Clover lawns provide a dense ground cover and can consist of only clover or a combination of clover and traditional turfgrass.

Clover also has the power to draw nitrogen from the air for itself and the other plants around it, providing a natural boost of fertilizer. Therefore, it’s able to grow in poor soil.

There are three main types of clover: white clover, red clover, and micro clover. White clover is the most well-known and the type that people are using for their new, more sustainable lawns.

