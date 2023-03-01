Even Though She’s Only Been Dating Her Boyfriend For 3 Months, He’s Ready To Propose And Get Married ASAP, But She’s Upset That He’s Being A Total Cheapskate About Her Wedding Plans

This 20-year-old girl has been dating her 26-year-old for just 3 months, and they are already talking about spending forever together.

Her boyfriend brought up to her that he would like to propose to her and then officially get married this April.

She admits that’s pretty fast timing-wise, and that did make her stop to consider everything for a bit.

But then, she decided to talk to her boyfriend more about their life plans, and they came to the conclusion that they could wait until the end of the year to move forward with their happily ever after.

“The problem is he doesn’t want an extravagant wedding, and while I don’t either, I do want some effort and planning to go into it,” she explained.

“The first problem with this whole situation is the dress; he doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on the whole thing, so at first he was looking at dresses from Macy’s, and I guess that was too expensive, so…he started to look and suggest dresses from SHEIN. Really?”

“So, I offered to at least pay for my own dress at that point. Then, for the venue/after-party, he again wanted to keep it cheap, so he suggested we do it at a $15-20 buffet or at one of his relatives’ houses.”

“Then, for the location itself, I wanted something decent like a small wedding on a beach, but he was telling me how the things like chairs for the guest would cost more money.”

She’s really sick and tired of her boyfriend acting like such a cheapskate. In the past, she has had to plead with him to take her out on actual dates, and for Valentine’s Day, her boyfriend didn’t buy her a single thing.

