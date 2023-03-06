He Lied To One Of His Best Friends About Growing Up Super Rich, But Then His Best Friend Found Out And Was Very Upset

Can you imagine keeping a secret about your upbringing from one of your longtime friends? What would you do if they eventually found out when you were adults?

This has happened to one man who hid the fact that his family was extremely wealthy from his best friend. Once his friend found out about his wealthy upbringing, their friendship changed.

He met his friend David when they were sophomores in college. He is now 29-years-old, and David is 30.

They were pursuing the same degree and had a lot in common. David was also there for him during some hard times, like when his appendix burst and none of his emergency contacts could take care of him.

“David stayed at the hospital until I was released and cooked and cleaned for me every day until I was better,” he added. “It’s the single nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.”

Now, years later, he and David work at the same law firm. Although they’ve stayed very close, there is one thing David doesn’t know about his past. He comes from an extremely wealthy family.

“I come from an incredibly rich family,” he explained. “I’m talking summer in the Hamptons, take the private jet abroad on the weekend kind of rich.”

He never told David this, especially because his wealthy family no longer financially supports him. Because of their strict expectations, he moved across the country and cut ties with them once he graduated high school. As a result, he hasn’t told anyone in his life post-high school.

However, David found out while meeting with a lawyer from another firm, Paul, who knew him during his wealthy childhood years.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.