He Put His Own Baby’s Diaper On His Nephew While He Was Babysitting, And Then His Sister-In-Law Became Furious With Him

Have you ever had a babysitting job where the parents got upset with you over a small mistake?

One man caused a little bit of family drama after he accidentally dressed his nephew in a brand of diapers that gave him a rash.

He’s 29 and has been with his wife for five years. They have two young infants together, a three-year-old and a six-month-old. They live near his sister-in-law, who also recently had a baby boy, only a few months apart from their youngest.

A few days ago, his sister-in-law asked if his wife could watch her son for a few hours while she worked.

His wife agreed but would only be able to watch him for a little while since she had to take her father to an appointment later that day.

While his wife was babysitting their nephew, his sister called to tell him that her work meeting would be getting out late and asked if he could continue watching her son while his wife was at the appointment. So he did, and everything was going fine. That is until it was time for a diaper change.

When he went to change his nephew’s diaper, he noticed his sister-in-law didn’t pack enough of their diapers from home.

So, he changed his nephew into one of the diapers they use for their baby. He figured it wouldn’t be an issue, and there wouldn’t be a sizing problem since the babies were so close in age. He was wrong.

“After my sister-in-law picked up my nephew and brought him home, I was getting spam of texts about how my nephew now has a rash because I put him in the wrong diapers,” he explained.

