Her Boyfriend Gave Her The Engagement Ring She Wanted As A Birthday Gift, But When She Asked Him If He Was Proposing, He Said He’s Not Ready For Marriage

This 25-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 30, and they have been dating for the last 4 years after originally meeting through their college.

She says their relationship is great overall, and they both have completed school recently. She just graduated with her bachelor’s degree, and he just completed grad school.

Since school is behind them, she really has been adamant about them getting married sometime soon.

Whenever she does try to discuss marriage with her boyfriend, he replies that he needs some “more time” before thinking of proposing to her.

She initially began talking about getting married about a year ago, and she currently is growing more and more agitated with her boyfriend over this topic.

“2 months ago, I sent him a link to an engagement ring I thought was very pretty and asked him what he thought,” she explained.

“It was a link to an Etsy jewelry shop and had engagement ring in the title, so it clearly was an engagement ring.”

“He said it was nice and then messaged me about something else, which upset me, but I figured I’d just bring it up some other time.”

A week ago, she celebrated her birthday, and her boyfriend purchased a present for her. As she opened it, it dawned on her that it was the exact engagement ring she had shown to her boyfriend earlier.

