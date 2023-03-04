Her Boyfriend Wanted To Move Into Her Newly Inherited House Along With His Nephew, But She Said No And Then Broke Up With Her Boyfriend

A woman recently broke up with her boyfriend after he tried to move himself and his nephew into her newly inherited house. Their story is quite a fascinating one.

She’s 23-years-old and recently inherited her grandparent’s house and land. Although she really misses her grandparents, she is so thankful to have the home, as it’s a great place to live after graduating college, and she’s not far from friends.

After she inherited the house, her 24-year-old boyfriend of almost two years, Adam, was supposed to move in over the summer. But things changed once Adam ran into some intense family drama.

Adam has a very sketchy and shady older brother. Sadly, he and his girlfriend are addicts who can’t seem to get themselves out of trouble. They also have a five-year-old son.

Recently, Adam received word that his brother’s girlfriend died, his brother was going to jail for a long time, and his five-year-old nephew had nowhere to go. So before he knew it, Adam had become a guardian for his nephew.

Since he was living in a small apartment with roommates, he asked her if he could move into her house earlier than planned along with his nephew.

“I am not a kid person,” she explained. “I don’t dislike kids, but I had my own messed up childhood, and I would not be a good parent or be able to deal with the noise and chaos of a small kid easily.”

She told Adam no, that it was too last minute of a change, and that he would have to take his nephew somewhere else while they figured things out.

“We argued, and his mom has been calling me to beg me to let them stay with me for a while until they can make other arrangements,” she said. “I have a feeling that a little while would turn into permanent once the kid got comfortable.”

