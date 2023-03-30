Her Daughter Goes To An After School Camp, But Not Every Day, So One Of The Camp Counselors Began Harassing Her Over This

Did you go to after-school camp as a kid? There are many programs to choose from, ranging in price and location. Either way, a kid is bound to make some memories at camp.

One mother received a lot of criticism from one of her daughter’s after-school camp counselors because she isn’t always there five days a week.

She’s a 37-year-old single mom and can afford to send her six-year-old daughter to their area’s most popular, high-demand after-school camp. It is not a government-subsidized program, so parents have to pay $150 a week to send their kids there and provide meals.

In addition, it’s a very exclusive program, so they can only accept a limited number of kids in each age group.

“My daughter has a long list of people who like to pick her up from school, and she ends up not going at least one to two days out of five each week,” she explained. “I pay for the full week regardless of how much she goes.”

No one has had an issue with her daughter not attending after-school camp every day since she always has her weekly payments ready.

However, one of the camp counselors started complaining because she couldn’t get her own son into the camp.

“This issue lies with the newest camp counselor,” she said.

“She has a six-year-old son. The six-year program is full. She would get a pretty decent discount if he went there, but can’t because the age group is at max.”

