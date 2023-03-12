Her Friend Just Got Married And Expected All Of The Guests To Pay For And Order Their Food Like They Were Dining At A Michelin Star Restaurant

I’ve been to weddings with tons of great food, and I’ve been to some that served not-so-great food. However, I’ve never been to a wedding where I’ve had to pay for my meal at the reception.

One woman was faced with this uncommon scenario at her colleague/friend’s wedding, and she ended up leaving early to get some food in her belly.

She was super excited in the days leading up to the wedding. At one point, she asked her friend if there was anything she would have to pay for in advance, and her friend said no.

Therefore, one would usually assume that meant there was an open bar and a pre-paid caterer providing the food.

On the wedding day, everything was going great up until the reception. Then, she sat down at her table and saw a food menu with prices, meaning guests would have to individually order and pay for their food.

The food was very expensive too, even the vegetarian options. She was at a loss for what to do, considering she didn’t have enough money on her to pay for an expensive dinner and a ride home since her friend said she wouldn’t have to pay for anything.

“At first, I wanted to question her because, well, she lied to me that I didn’t have to pay for anything,” she said. “But it was her wedding, and I didn’t want to spoil her day by embarrassing her in front of everyone.”

So, she decided that her only option was to not eat at all at the reception. However, she was starving. She skipped lunch, thinking she’d eat a big meal that evening.

Then, she remembered seeing a McDonald’s right near the wedding venue, so she figured it would be a good idea to leave the reception, eat some cheap food at McDonald’s quickly, then return for the remainder of the evening.

